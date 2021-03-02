Top two-way prospect includes Oklahoma in top six

Ish Harris, one of the top athlete prospects in the nation, lists OU alongside Texas, OSU and others

The Oklahoma Sooners have made the top six of a versatile 2022 recruiting target.

Ish Harris, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete out of Pilot Point, TX, plays running back and defense for his high school, and is rated the No. 23 athlete prospect in the nation by 247 Sports.

Ranked a 4-star by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Harris included the Sooners alongside Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Utah as the leaders in his recruitment.

Oklahoma may have its eyes on Harris to play linebacker, as Brian Odom was the coach who extended Harris a scholarship offer to play for the Sooners.

With plenty of room to add mass to his frame, Harris already possesses the athleticism to patrol sideline-to-sideline. As a running back in 2020, Harris rushed for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns on 226 carries.

Flipping over to the other side of the football, the rising senior recorded 44 tackles and picked off opposing quarterbacks five times.

Harris’ exploits on earned him District 4-3A-I Offensive MVP honors in 2020.

The Sooners' only current defensive commitment in the 2022 class is Lubbock, TX, linebacker Kobie McKinzie.

OU’s class of 2022 currently has seven commitments with Tuesday mornings’ announcement by center Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter. The class is currently rated as the No. 5 recruiting class in the country by 247 Sports.