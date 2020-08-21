Transfers Add X-Factor to Oklahoma's WR Room

Theo Howard and Obi Obialo Photos: UCLA Athletics / Marshall Athletics

Sooner Nation knows their history on the field and has become familiar with their college football statistics and their sometimes circuitous routes to Norman.

But what kind of people is Oklahoma getting in transfer wide receivers Theo Howard and Obi Obialo?

OU receivers coach Dennis Howard thinks he can offer some insight.

“They’re both, by nature, good, quality young men,” Simmons said on a video press conference Wednesday. “So being a good teammate is not something that was a stretch or pull for them. Had that been the case, they probably would have never gotten here.”

Howard comes from UCLA, where he was a two-year starter and battled injury before transferring. Obialo began at Oklahoma State, wound up at Marshall and also is coming off an injury in his transition to Oklahoma.

In Simmons’ receiver room, he sees a lot of ability, a lot of potential, but — Charleston Rambo the lone exception — there is a minimum of proven playmakers.

Most of the corps is either young, inexperienced or coming off injury.

The injuries — Obialo previously missed time with a hand injury, and last season he sat out with a foot injury; Howard missed all but one game in 2019 with a wrist injury and then suffered a torn Achilles’ after transferring to OU — seem to be in the past, for the most part.

Now Simmons is looking to the transfer tandem to boost a position group riddled with question marks.

“Our goal is, first and foremost, get them comfortable and understanding what we do here, both offensively and in our expectation here as a receiver,” Simmons said. “You know, how have they performed and how have they handled that situation? If you’re asking me my personal opinion, I would praise both of those guys. I think they’ve done a wonderful job.”

In three years in Westwood, the 6-foot, 182-pound Howard, from nearby Westlake Village, CA, caught 119 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bruins, including 56 for 594 and four TDs as a sophomore and 51 for 677 and four scores as a junior.

Howard caught a pass in 28 consecutive games before Oklahoma came to Pasadena last year and left with a 48-14 victory (the only game in which he played in 2019), and had a season-long streak in 2018 in which he didn’t drop a pass, earning him honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

The 6-3, 218-pound Obialo walked on at OSU from Coppell, TX, in 2016, catching two passes for 11 yards, then transferred to Marshall in Conference USA and began to blossom. He caught 19 passes for 238 yards in his first season in Huntington, WV, then grabbed 42 catches for 505 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

Obialo played in just four games in 2019 because of the injury, but still had 18 receptions for 244 yards before sitting out the Thundering Herd’s final nine games. In 27 career college games, Obialo has 81 receptions for 998 yards and four TDs.

Between the two of them, that's 217 college receptions, 2,357 college yards and 13 college touchdowns.

Compare that to Rambo (51 career catches, 868 yards and six TDs) or the combined rest of the OU receiver corps (44 catches, 601 yards, five TDs).

The new guys essentially have twice the stats of every one of their teammates combined.

On Howard, Simmons said, “The season will tell how big of an impact he can have, but a lot of the things that he does bring to us is, another guy with actual college game experience, an older guy, so he’s gonna have some wisdom that he can spread to some of the younger guys.

“And then he’s just a talented young man that, once again with the current situation that is in college athletics, that gives you another talented young man in your room where you have plenty of tools in the shed to be able to work with.

“… So to answer your question, they both are doing a good job. They both have been a positive influence on the program. The expectation for them is equally high as it is for everyone else that’s in the program.”

