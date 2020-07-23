Tristan Leigh Puts Sooners In Top 5

Oklahoma is in the mix for yet another top 2021 recruit, as 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh put the Sooners among his top five choices Thursday afternoon.

A handful of blue-blood schools made the cut for the Fairfax, VA, native, as Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson joined the Sooners in his list.

Leigh plays his prep ball just a few miles down the road from Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams, and Williams has placed particular emphasis on recruiting Leigh. The talented 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle would join a 2021 Sooner class that currently includes just a single offensive lineman (Cullen Montgomery).

Leigh and Amarius Mims, who also has the Sooners on his short list of schools, are Oklahoma's top two targets among 2021 offensive tackles.

