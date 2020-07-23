AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Tristan Leigh Puts Sooners In Top 5

Parker Thune

Oklahoma is in the mix for yet another top 2021 recruit, as 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh put the Sooners among his top five choices Thursday afternoon.

A handful of blue-blood schools made the cut for the Fairfax, VA, native, as Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson joined the Sooners in his list.

Leigh plays his prep ball just a few miles down the road from Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams, and Williams has placed particular emphasis on recruiting Leigh. The talented 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle would join a 2021 Sooner class that currently includes just a single offensive lineman (Cullen Montgomery).

Leigh and Amarius Mims, who also has the Sooners on his short list of schools, are Oklahoma's top two targets among 2021 offensive tackles.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Sooners head coach John Blake dead at 59

After playing for Sooners from 1979-82, Blake served as defensive line coach, then linebackers coach before a stint as head coach from 1996-98

Parker Thune

Tre Brown lands on the Hornung Award watch list; Caleb Kelly a contender for Wuerffel Trophy

Brown and Kelly, two of the senior leaders among the Sooner defensive unit, earn preseason recognition

Parker Thune

Coronavirus Update: Sooners Report Zero Again

For the third week in a row, OU reports no new positive tests for COVID-19

John. E. Hoover

Report: CeeDee Lamb Signs with Dallas

Report: Former Oklahoma Sooner WR CeeDee Lamb signs with Dallas Cowboys

John. E. Hoover

Sooners Target Amarius Mims is SIAA's No. 3 OT Prospect in 2021 Class

Oklahoma Sooners recruiting target Amarius Mims makes SI All-American's Top 10

John. E. Hoover

Gabe Brkic Lands Spot on Lou Groza Award Watch List

Oklahoma Sooners land one more on college football watch lists

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley shows he isn't afraid to play the villain on recruiting trail

Oklahoma offered Longhorns' top 2021 offensive recruit and Georgia's only 2023 commit in the span of an hour Tuesday

Parker Thune

Sooners offer Texas commit

John. E. Hoover

The SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 2

Listen to the new Sports Illustrated Sooners Podcast, featuring publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune as they talk about Oklahoma Sooners recruiting, Caleb Williams and more.

John. E. Hoover

Perkins on Nagurski Award watch list; Humphrey, Ealy on Outland Trophy watch list

Three Sooners earn preseason accolades from FWAA as 2020 season draws nearer

Parker Thune