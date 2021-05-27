Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

TV Plans Announced for Two Oklahoma Games

The Sooners revealed one kickoff time and two TV networks for Tulane and Nebraska.
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma and Fox on Thursday announced TV plans for two of the Sooners' three non-conference football games.

The Sooners open the season at Tulane on Sept. 4, and that game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be broadcast by ABC.

The Sooners' Sept. 18 home game against Nebraska will be shown on Fox and kicks off at 11 a.m. following the network's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show, which will originate from the OU campus and include former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops in his new role as a Fox studio analyst. 

Thursday's news comes a week after ESPN announced it would carry this year's OU-Texas game on Oct. 9 in Dallas as well as the Nov. 27 trip to Oklahoma State.

Jennings-Coleman SPLIT
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Duo Among Three Finalists for National Freshman of the Year Award

Generic - helmets
Football

TV Plans Announced for Two Oklahoma Games

J.D. Roberts - NFF
Football

In Memoriam: Oklahoma Football Legend J.D. Roberts

Brian Bosworth 2
Football

Top 10 Oklahoma Sooners: Linebacker

Oklahoma Baseball, Oklahoma State Cowboys Baseball, Bedlam Baseball, Jimmy Crooks
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Drops Big 12 Tournament Opener to the Cowboys

W-Perrion Winfrey
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 60

SB Render 2
Other Sooners

Column: Where is Oklahoma's New Stadium? 'Money is the Culprit,' Patty Gasso Says

SB-Grace Lyons
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons, Washington's Sis Bates Give Softball Fans a Shortstop Showcase