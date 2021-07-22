Two Oklahoma Wide Receivers Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Marvin Mims and Mike Woods were the latest Sooners to be named to a preseason watch list.

The preseason honors keep rolling in for the Oklahoma Sooners.

A pair of OU wide outs, Marvin Mims and Mike Woods, have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Handed out every year, the Biletnikoff Award is given to the nation’s top receiver.

Last year, Mims led the Sooners with 610 yards and nine touchdowns on 37 receptions. The nine touchdowns set a new program record for a freshman, as Mims looks to improve on those marks in his upcoming sophomore season.

Woods, a transfer from Arkansas, hauled in 32 catches for 619 yards and five scores last year for the Razorbacks. Before making the decision to head to Oklahoma, Woods was projected as one of the most explosive receivers returning to the SEC headed into the 2021 season.

Dede Westbrook is the only OU receiver to ever win the Biletnikoff, as he brought the award back to Norman in 2016.

Preseason Biletnikoff Watch List: