Two Oklahoma Wide Receivers Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
The preseason honors keep rolling in for the Oklahoma Sooners.
A pair of OU wide outs, Marvin Mims and Mike Woods, have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
Handed out every year, the Biletnikoff Award is given to the nation’s top receiver.
Last year, Mims led the Sooners with 610 yards and nine touchdowns on 37 receptions. The nine touchdowns set a new program record for a freshman, as Mims looks to improve on those marks in his upcoming sophomore season.
Woods, a transfer from Arkansas, hauled in 32 catches for 619 yards and five scores last year for the Razorbacks. Before making the decision to head to Oklahoma, Woods was projected as one of the most explosive receivers returning to the SEC headed into the 2021 season.
Dede Westbrook is the only OU receiver to ever win the Biletnikoff, as he brought the award back to Norman in 2016.
Preseason Biletnikoff Watch List:
- Jordan Addison, Pitt
- Calvin Austin III, Memphis
- David Bell, Purdue
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan
- Max Borghi, Washington State
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- Treylon Burks, Arkansas
- Elijah Cooks, Nevada
- Jacob Cowing, UTEP
- Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
- Jahan Dotson, Penn State
- Romeo Doubs, Nevada
- Emeka Emezie, NC State
- Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
- Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
- Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
- Kaylon Geiger, Texas Tech
- Justin Hall, Ball State
- Mike Harley, Miami
- Taj Harris, Syracuse
- Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Johnny Johnson III, Oregon
- Billy Kemp IV, Virginia
- Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
- Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
- Drake London, USC
- Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
- Bo Melton, Rutgers
- John Metchie III, Alabama
- Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
- Chris Olave, Ohio State
- Sam Pinckney, Georgia State
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest
- Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
- Jaylon Robinson, UCF
- Gunner Romney, BYU
- Justyn Ross, Clemson
- Bradley Rozner, Rice
- Khalil Shakir, Boise State
- Keylon Stokes, Tulsa
- Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
- Cole Turner, Nevada
- Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
- Tahj Washington, USC
- Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
- Michael Wilson, Stanford
- Mike Woods, Oklahoma
- Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M