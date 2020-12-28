Two Sooners land AP All-America honors

Nik Bonitto and Creed Humphrey are among a handful of Big 12 players accorded

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto and Creed Humphrey were accorded All-American honors from the Associated Press on Monday.

Bonitto, a third-year sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, FL, earned second-team All-America at outside linebacker, while Humphrey, a fourth-year junior from Shawnee, OK, was tabbed with third-team All-America honors.

THE 2020 AP ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

Bonitto collected 10.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks this season among his 29 total tackles. He also leads the Sooners with 10 QB hurries.

Humphrey, ho was consensus All-American last year, was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year by both league coaches and media. According to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey has not allowed a sack on 373 pass plays this season.

Two players from Florida — who plays OU in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday in Arlington, TX — were named second-team All-America. Quarterback Kyle Trask and wideout/return man Kadarius Toney, both earned AP accolades. Gators tight end Kyle Pitts, who has opted out of the Cotton Bowl, is a first-team All-American.

The Sooners and Gators play Wednesday at 7 p.m. in AT&T Stadium.

The Big 12 Conference had others honored: Texas landed linebacker Joseph Ossai on the first team and offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi on the second team. Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named to the first-team, linebacker Mike Rose to the second team, and tight end Charlie Kolar and defensive end JaQuan Bailey to the third team, TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig, and West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills earned first-team accolades, while WVU safety Tykee Smith landed on the third team.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.