September 14, 2021
WATCH: Alex Grinch Press Conference 9/14

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch previews Saturday's Week 3 matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Sept. 14 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. 

