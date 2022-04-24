Skip to main content

WATCH: Baker Mayfield Heisman Park Statue Ceremony

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park statue public dedication at halftime of the OU Spring Game.

Watch former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park statue public dedication ceremony held at halftime of the OU Spring Game on Saturday, Apr. 23 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

