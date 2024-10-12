WATCH: Billy Bowman Jr. Starts Red River Rivalry with Interception for Oklahoma
What a start for the Sooners.
Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the third play of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in Dallas. The play gave OU the ball on Texas’ 45-yard line after the diving interception.
The Sooners’ defense came out firing in Ewers’ first game back since missing the last two because of an oblique injury. After the Longhorns won the toss and wanted the ball first, OU defensive lineman Ethan Downs sacked Ewers for a loss of 6 yards on the first play of the rivalry game. Jaydon Blue rushed for a gain of only 2 yards on second down before Ewers threw the pick on the next play.
The turnover ultimately didn’t lead to any points, though, despite the great field position. In his second career start, freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. found Brenen Thompson for a 12-yard gain and a first down on the first play of the possession. OU then gained only 6 yards during the next set of downs, all of which came from Hawkins scramble on third down. The drive then ended with a missed 44-yard field goal attempt from Tyler Keltner.
Through two drives, Ewers was 1-of-3 for 6 yards and the pick, as OU has held the Longhorns to 3 total yards in Texas’ first two drives of the game. Texas went three and out in its second posession.