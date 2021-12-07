Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    WATCH: Bob Stoops Hall of Fame Press Conference

    Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops full press conference ahead of being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this week.
    Watch former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops' full press conference from Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Aria Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas ahead of being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. 

