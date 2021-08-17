August 17, 2021
Watch: Brian Odom Press Conference 8/17

Oklahoma inside linebackers coach Brian Odom met with the media on Tuesday with the Sooners' season set to open in under three weeks.
Watch Oklahoma inside linebackers coach Brian Odom's full press conference Tuesday with the Sooners' season opener against Tulane in New Orleans set for less than three weeks away. 

