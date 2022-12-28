WATCH: Cheez-It Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference

WATCH: Cheez-It Bowl Head Coaches Press ConferenceWatch the full press conference with Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and Florida State coach Mike Norvell.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Dec 28, 2022 1:18 PM ESTScroll to ContinueRead MoreOklahoma Coach Brent Venables Discusses Peyton Bowen's Unique ExperienceDec 28, 2022 11:39 AM ESTOklahoma vs Florida State: Three Keys to the GameDec 28, 2022 11:00 AM ESTWATCH: Cheez-It Bowl Oklahoma-Florida State PreviewDec 28, 2022 8:00 AM ESTIn This Article (2)Oklahoma SoonersFlorida State Seminoles