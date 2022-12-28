Skip to main content

WATCH: Cheez-It Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference

Watch the full press conference with Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and Florida State coach Mike Norvell.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles

Peyton Bowen OU CROP
Football

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Discusses Peyton Bowen's Unique Experience

By John E. Hoover
FB - Dillon Gabriel, West Virginia Mountaineers
Football

Oklahoma vs Florida State: Three Keys to the Game

By Josh Callaway
Anton Harrison-Marcus Major-Tyler Guyton copy
Football

Oklahoma-Florida State: One Big Thing

By Ryan Chapman
Cheez-It Bowl Preview
Football

WATCH: Cheez-It Bowl Oklahoma-Florida State Preview

By Josh Callaway
Drake Stoops bowl practice
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Players Cheez-It Bowl Post Practice Interviews

By John E. Hoover
Justin Broiles speech
Football

Spurred by Justin Broiles, Oklahoma Seniors Go Out With One Final Practice

By John E. Hoover
Cheez-Turk
Football

What Oklahoma Punter Michael Turk Thinks About Being 'The Cheeziest'

By John E. Hoover
FB - Ethan Downs
Football

Oklahoma's Defense Looking to Finish 'Roller Coaster' Season on a High in Orlando

By Ryan Chapman