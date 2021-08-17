August 17, 2021
Watch: Defense Highlights from Oklahoma's Open Practice

Oklahoma will open the season in less than three weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.
Defense highlights from Oklahoma's open practice on Tuesday morning featuring Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas, Jeremiah Criddell, Woodi Washington among others. 

Football

