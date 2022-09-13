Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Oklahoma, Alabama QB Jalen Hurts Goes One-on-One

Hurts plays "This, That or the Other" with SI's Claudette Montana, answering tough questions about Texas BBQ, The Fresh Prince and his Eagles wideouts.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

9-13-22 Press Conference Wrap (Pre-Nebraska)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Nebraska Week

By Josh Callaway
Brent 9-13
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
FB - Brent Venables
Football

Venables Vibes: Nearing Full Strength, Oklahoma Not Satisfied With Start to Season

By Ryan Chapman
USATSI_4994700
Football

Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Gets So Emotional Recalling Clashes With Nebraska

By John E. Hoover
Brent Venables Kent 2
Football

Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line

By John E. Hoover
D.J. Graham
Football

Oklahoma's DJ Graham Embraces Importance, History of Nebraska Game

By Ross Lovelace
Isaiah Coe interview 9-12-22
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Coe Interview

By Ross Lovelace
DJ Graham interview 9-12-22
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB D.J. Graham Interview

By John E. Hoover