WATCH: Former Oklahoma, Alabama QB Jalen Hurts Goes One-on-One

WATCH: Former Oklahoma, Alabama QB Jalen Hurts Goes One-on-OneHurts plays "This, That or the Other" with SI's Claudette Montana, answering tough questions about Texas BBQ, The Fresh Prince and his Eagles wideouts.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Sep 13, 2022 6:30 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreWATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Nebraska WeekSep 13, 2022 4:56 PM EDTWATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press ConferenceSep 13, 2022 2:24 PM EDTVenables Vibes: Nearing Full Strength, Oklahoma Not Satisfied With Start to SeasonSep 13, 2022 2:18 PM EDTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners