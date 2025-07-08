WATCH: Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops on Joe Castiglione's Retirement
Watch as former Sooners coach Bob Stoops weighs in on athletic director Joe Castiglione's retirement.
In this story:
Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma's athletic director since 1998, formally announced his retirement on Tuesday.
In his tenure as athletic director, Castiglione oversaw the Sooners on their quest to 26 national championships across five sports.
Oklahoma won its last football national title in 2000, with Bob Stoops serving as the head coach. Castiglione hired Stoops in 1999, and the coach led OU to a 191-48 record before retiring after the 2016 season.
Stoops weighed in on Castiglione's accomplishments in Norman after his press conference and detailed how the Sooners' longtime athletic director positively impacted the program.
Published