WATCH: Freshman Eli Bowen Starts Second Half With Big Interception for Oklahoma
Things are still going right for the Sooners against No. 7 Alabama in the second half.
On the third play of the second half Saturday night, freshman cornerback Eli Bowen picked off Heisman contender Jalen Milroe and returned it 25 yards to Alabama’s 14-yard line. Bowen undercut a screen pass and knocked it down with one hand to make the play happen.
It was Milroe’s first interception since throwing two in a loss against Tennessee four games ago.
Bowen’s interception ultimately set up a 1-yard touchdown run for Xavier Robinson, another freshman, to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 17-3 early in the second half. It was Robinson’s second touchdown run of the game so far after scoring from 18 yards out with 37 seconds left in the first half to give OU a 10-3 lead at the half.