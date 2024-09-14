All Sooners

WATCH: Freshman Taylor Tatum Catches First Career Receiving TD For Oklahoma

Taylor Tatum made an immediate impact after not getting into Saturday's game against Tulane until the second quarter.

Oklahoma fans are quickly learning who Taylor Tatum is.

Tatum, a freshman, was responsible for the Sooners’ second score Saturday against Tulane. Tatum turned a quick pass from Jackson Arnold in the flats into a 9-yard touchdown to put OU up 14-0 with 10:02 left in the first half. 

It was only the second time in the game Tatum touched the football. He first had a 3-yard rush earlier that same drive after entering the contest for the first time in the second quarter. 

Despite lack of opportunity, Tatum actually entered Week 3 as the Sooners’ leader in rushing yards with 75. He had five carries for 69 yards Week 1 against Tulane before getting just one carry last week against Tulane. 

Tatum was a consensus 4-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Longview High School (TX). If he were to redshirt this year, he has one more appearance to spare until postseason play.

