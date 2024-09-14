WATCH: Freshman Taylor Tatum Catches First Career Receiving TD For Oklahoma
Oklahoma fans are quickly learning who Taylor Tatum is.
Tatum, a freshman, was responsible for the Sooners’ second score Saturday against Tulane. Tatum turned a quick pass from Jackson Arnold in the flats into a 9-yard touchdown to put OU up 14-0 with 10:02 left in the first half.
It was only the second time in the game Tatum touched the football. He first had a 3-yard rush earlier that same drive after entering the contest for the first time in the second quarter.
Despite lack of opportunity, Tatum actually entered Week 3 as the Sooners’ leader in rushing yards with 75. He had five carries for 69 yards Week 1 against Tulane before getting just one carry last week against Tulane.
Tatum was a consensus 4-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Longview High School (TX). If he were to redshirt this year, he has one more appearance to spare until postseason play.