WATCH: Freshman Xavier Robinson Gives Oklahoma Halftime Lead Over Alabama
The Sooners lead almighty Alabama at halftime thanks to a freshman.
Oklahoma went to the locker room with a 10-7 lead over the No. 7 Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Norman. Running back Xavier Robinson sprinted around the right edge and dove over the pylon to make the 18-yard touchdown possible. The score gave OU the seven-point lead with only 37 seconds left in the first half and cued the “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” blaring through the speakers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Robinson announced earlier this week that he would burn his redshirt and play in OU’s final two games after a conversation with Brent Venables and running backs DeMarco Murray. That doesn’t seem to be a decision Robinson will regret, at least early on.
“I respect BV coming up to me asking, and DeMarco asking about this decision, but I made the decision to keep playing, help this team out,” Robinson said of the decision. “I love this team a lot and make sure the seniors leave on at least six (wins), get another game going (in a bowl).”
With Jovantae Barnes sidelined with an injury, Robinson leads OU’s running backs with eight carries and 88 rushing yards. Fellow freshman Taylor Tatum technically got the start at running back but has carried the ball only twice for 8 yards. Gavin Sawchuk also has two rushes for 8 yards.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold leads everyone in rushing, though, with 95 yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.3 yards a carry. Offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley has spread the ball around as the Sooners have rushed the ball 29 times already at the halfway marker. Wide receivers Zion Ragins and Jacob Jordan also each have a carry for 3-yard gains.
Meanwhile, at the half, Alabama has 35 rushing yards a team compared to OU’s 205.