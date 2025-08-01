All Sooners

WATCH: Highlights from Oklahoma's Second Practice of Fall Camp

Watch footage from the Sooners' second practice of fall camp on Friday.

NORMAN — For the first time of the fall, local media got a chance to view Oklahoma's practice on Friday.

The Sooners are less than a month away from their season opener against Illinois State — on Aug. 30 — and position battles are well underway. OU kicked off fall camp on Thursday before Friday's open practice.

Sooners on SI recorded much of Friday's practice, sharing exclusive footage of position drills, 11-on-11 drills and more.

