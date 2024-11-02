WATCH: Jackson Arnold, JJ Hester Connect for 90-yard TD for Oklahoma
What a throw by Jackson Arnold.
In the second quarter against Maine, Arnold was flushed to his right trying to escape pressure in his own end zone before firing a bullet while on the run to a streaking JJ Hester for a 90-yard touchdown. According to Toby Rowland on the radio broadcast, the 90-yard play was the longest receiving touchdown ever at Owen Field.
The long touchdown pass put the Sooners ahead 28-7 with 3:16 left in the first half. OU has scored 35 unanswered since Maine jumped to an early 7-0 lead after the Sooners were forced to punt on their opening possession.
OU running backs Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum were responsible for OU’s first two touchdowns before Arnold took it himself for a 1-yard TD run to put the Sooners up 21-0 and become the third OU ball carrier to reach the end zone on the day. Barnes reached the end zone again just before halftime on an 8-yard run.
At the half, Arnold is 9-of-15 for 166 yards and the TD, plus 30 rushing yards. Barnes has already become the first Sooner this season to rush for over 100 yards with a career-high 158 yards at the break.
The Sooners lead 35-7 at halftime.