WATCH: Jackson Arnold Scrambles for His Second TD of the Game to Extend Oklahoma's Lead
OU quarterback Jackson Arnold scrambled for a 24-yard touchdown to extend the Sooners' lead over Tulane late.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold used his legs again to give Oklahoma some breathing room.
Arnold scrambled for a 24-yard touchdown run to extend the Sooners’ lead over Tulane to 31-19 with 6:05 left in regulation. It was Arnold’s second rushing score of the day after also running for a 1-yard TD run for OU’s first points of the game in the first quarter.
The drive Arnold capped with the long run was set up by Billy Bowman Jr.’s interception that gave OU the ball on Tulane’s 43-yard line. It was a four-play possession that knocked off 2:13 from the clock.
