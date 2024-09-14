All Sooners

WATCH: Jackson Arnold Scrambles for His Second TD of the Game to Extend Oklahoma's Lead

OU quarterback Jackson Arnold scrambled for a 24-yard touchdown to extend the Sooners' lead over Tulane late.

Dekota Gregory

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold used his legs again to give Oklahoma some breathing room. 

Arnold scrambled for a 24-yard touchdown run to extend the Sooners’ lead over Tulane to 31-19 with 6:05 left in regulation. It was Arnold’s second rushing score of the day after also running for a 1-yard TD run for OU’s first points of the game in the first quarter. 

The drive Arnold capped with the long run was set up by Billy Bowman Jr.’s interception that gave OU the ball on Tulane’s 43-yard line. It was a four-play possession that knocked off 2:13 from the clock. 

Published
Dekota Gregory

DEKOTA GREGORY

Home/Football