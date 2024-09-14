WATCH: Jackson Arnold Stiff-Arms Tulane Defender En Route to TD
The Sooners starting quarterback got things started on Saturday.
NORMAN — Quarterback Jackson Arnold was the first to reach the end zone in Oklahoma's final non-conference game against Tulane at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
After catching a high snap, Arnold stiff-armed a Green Wave rusher before stretching toward the pylon and breaking upfield and across the goal line of Owen Field's north end zone.
Arnold's 1-yard scoring run completed a 14-play, 69-yard drive that stretched nearly six minutes of clock in the first quarter. His was the second rushing touchdown for the Sooners this year. Taylor Tatum scored the first against Temple two weeks ago.
