WATCH: Jackson Arnold Stiff-Arms Tulane Defender En Route to TD

The Sooners starting quarterback got things started on Saturday.

Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) braces for a hit after running the ball in the first half of an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
NORMAN — Quarterback Jackson Arnold was the first to reach the end zone in Oklahoma's final non-conference game against Tulane at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

After catching a high snap, Arnold stiff-armed a Green Wave rusher before stretching toward the pylon and breaking upfield and across the goal line of Owen Field's north end zone.

Arnold's 1-yard scoring run completed a 14-play, 69-yard drive that stretched nearly six minutes of clock in the first quarter. His was the second rushing touchdown for the Sooners this year. Taylor Tatum scored the first against Temple two weeks ago.

