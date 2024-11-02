WATCH: Jovantae Barnes Sprints for Oklahoma's Longest Run of Season
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes was off to the races.
On the first play of the Sooners’ second drive against Maine on Saturday, Barnes sprinted for a 74-yard gain that was originally ruled a touchdown before a video review marked Barnes down at the 1-yard line. Barnes punched it in two plays later to even the score at 7-7 after a successful PAT with 7:07 left in the first quarter.
The run was not only OU’s longest of the season here in Week 10, but Barnes rushed for more yards in that one run alone than an OU ball carrier has during an entire game this season. After two drives and four carries, Barnes has 81 rushing yards in the first quarter, which is already a season-high for the Sooners. OU hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher yet this season, but Barnes is already well on his way today.
The Sooners were forced to punt on their first possession after going for only 12 yards in five plays. Maine then scored on its first chance after driving 68 yards in nine plays, taking 4:43 off the clock.