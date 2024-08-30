WATCH: Kani Walker Catches Incredible Tipped Interception for Oklahoma Takeaway
Oklahoma notched a pair of turnovers before the first quarter of the first game of 2024 was even over against Temple on Friday night.
OU defensive back Kani Walker came down with a tipped interception on a wild play. Fellow defensive back Kendel Dolby touched the pass first, getting a hand on it and popping the ball almost straight into Walker's hands. Walker returned the pick for 10 yards to Temple's 34-yard line.
The takeaway was the second of the night for OU's defense in its first game under new defensive coordinator Zac Alley. First, defensive lineman Ethan Downs forced a fumble on Temple's second drive of the game. Downs knocked the ball out of the hands of Temple quarterback Forrest Brock before Da'Jon Terry jumped on the fumble on Temple's 43-yard line.
The turnover ultimately led to a touchdown for the Sooners, extending their lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. OU scored 10 points thanks to turnovers in the first quarter.