WATCH: Kip Lewis Returns Interception for TD to Extend Oklahoma's Lead against Alabama
Another one.
Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis picked off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and returned the pick for a 49-yard touchdown Saturday night in Norman. The score extended the Sooners’ lead over No. 7 Alabama to 24-3 with 8:05 left in the third quarter.
Now from up in the radio booth.
The Sooners picked off Milroe, a Heisman contender, in back-to-back possessions to start the second half. First, freshman Eli Bowen undercut a screen pass and intercepted Milroe on only the third play of the second half. Bowen returned his pick for 25 yards to Bama’s 14-yard line, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run for Xavier Robinson.
This also wasn’t the first time Lewis has had a big-time pick-6 in an SEC game. He helped secure OU’s only SEC win so far against Auburn after returning an interception for a 63-yard touchdown. That pick-6 gave OU a 24-21 lead with 4:06 left before ultimately winning 27-21 after a late field goal.