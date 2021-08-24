August 24, 2021
WATCH: Lincoln Riley Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media on Tuesday with the Sooners' season opener just 12 days away.
Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full press conference from Tuesday, Aug. 24 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4. 

