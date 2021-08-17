August 17, 2021
Watch: Lincoln Riley Press Conference 8/17

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media with the Sooners' season opener less than three weeks away.
Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full press conference from Tuesday afternoon with the season less than three weeks away from kicking off with the Sooners traveling to New Orleans to battle Tulane. 

