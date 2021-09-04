September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSubscribeSI TIX
Search

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Tulane Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley breaks down Oklahoma's 40-35 win over Tulane.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full postgame zoom after No. 2 Oklahoma's 40-35 win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Sept. 4 to move to 1-0 on the season. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Kennedy Brooks - Tulane
Football

OU Leaned on Kennedy Brooks Late to Avoid Another Early Season Upset

9-4 Lincoln Riley (Tulane Postgame)
Football

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Tulane Postgame

Alex Grinch Spring Game post
Football

WATCH: Alex Grinch Tulane Postgame

Theo Wease
Football

Lincoln Riley: Theo Wease Will Miss 'At Least Half the Season,' Other Sooners Miss Tulane Game

Spencer Rattler - Tulane
Football

Oklahoma Starts Slow, Struggles Late in Tight Victory Over Tulane

Mario Williams - Tulane
Football

Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Season Opener Against Tulane

TULANE Q4
Football

Oklahoma-Tulane Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

Billy Bowman-Mario Williams SPLIT
Football

Why Two Freshmen Will Handle Kickoff Return Duties for Oklahoma