September 12, 2021
WATCH: Lincoln Riley Western Carolina Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley breaks down Oklahoma's 76-0 win over Western Carolina.
Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full postgame zoom after No. 4 Oklahoma's 76-0 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, Sept. 11 to move to 2-0 on the season. 

9-11 Lincoln Riley (WC Postgame)
