WATCH: Michael Hawkins Jr. Runs for 48-Yard TD in First Drive as Oklahoma's QB1
Welcome, Michael Hawkins Jr.
Making his first career start at quarterback on the road at Auburn, Hawkins, a true freshman, finished his first drive as the guy with a 48-yard touchdown run. Hawkins dropped back, briefly looked down field, then scampered up the middle to the end zone.
The score put OU up 7-0 early. The Sooners' first play of the drive was a 15-yard screen pass to Brenen Thompson for a first down. Jovantae Barnes then had back-to-back carries before Hawkins' big run on third-and-5.
Teammates and OU coach Brent Venables have been gushing about Hawkins’ speed and running ability out of the pocket. Defensive end Trace Ford even compared him to Kyler Murray. That reference didn’t look too radical during Hawkins’ 48-yard run as he outran the entire Auburn defense.
Hawkins, a 4-star prospect out of Frisco, TX, was ranked as the No. 3 dual threat QB in the 2024 class, according to Rivals. Venables announced on Monday that Hawkins would start after he replaced sophomore Jackson Arnold last week against Tennessee.