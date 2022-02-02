Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 ATH Signee Jamarrien Burt Highlights

Highlights of 2022 Oklahoma athlete signee Jamarrien Burt out of Forest High School in Ocala, FL.

Watch highlights of 2022 Oklahoma athlete signee Jamarrien Burt of Forest High School in Ocala, FL. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Jamarrien Burt Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 ATH Signee Jamarrien Burt Highlights

25 seconds ago
Burt
Football

Oklahoma Lands Florida DB Jamarrien Burt

4 minutes ago
D8A08C89-D157-440A-AAB1-339041BC6930
Football

Oklahoma DL Target Ahmad Moten Picks Miami

1 hour ago
R Mason Thomas Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 Edge Signee R Mason Thomas Highlights

1 hour ago
Generic - OU Helmets
Football

Florida DL R Mason Thomas Signs With Oklahoma

2 hours ago
Gentry Williams
Football

In-State Star Gentry Williams Signs With Oklahoma

5 hours ago
Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma Looking to Close the 2022 Class on a High on Signing Day

8 hours ago
Kobie McKinzie Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 LB Signee Kobie McKinzie Highlights

22 hours ago