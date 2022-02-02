Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 Edge Signee Gracen Halton Highlights

Highlights of 2022 Oklahoma edge signee Gracen Halton out St. Augustine High School in San Diego, CA.

Watch highlights of 2022 Oklahoma edge signee Gracen Halton out of St. Augustine High School in San Diego, CA. 

