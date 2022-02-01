Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 LB Signee Kobie McKinzie Highlights

Highlights of 2022 Oklahoma linebacker signee Kobie McKinzie out of Lubbock-Cooper High School in Lubbock, TX.

Watch highlights of 2022 Oklahoma linebacker signee Kobie McKinzie out of Lubbock-Cooper High School in Lubbock, TX. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Kobie McKinzie Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2022 LB Signee Kobie McKinzie Highlights

1 minute ago
Brady Braun
Football

Oklahoma Gains Commitment of Elite 2022 Punter

17 minutes ago
Generic - OU Campus - Seed Sower
Football

Oklahoma Athletes Hit Record-Tying GPA For Fall Semester

3 hours ago
Joshua Conerly, Josh Conerly
Football

Top Oklahoma OL Target Won't Commit on Signing Day

3 hours ago
Caleb Williams - closeup
Football

COLUMN: How Long Until Oklahoma Fans Forgive Caleb Williams? There's Precedent, but it Could Be a While

4 hours ago
SB - Jayda Coleman
Softball

Oklahoma Softball Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Coaches Poll

4 hours ago
Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley
Football

Caleb Williams Finally Announces Transfer to USC

5 hours ago
Jacobe Johnson - CROP
Football

Coaching Changes at Oklahoma Haven't Deterred Jacobe Johnson

6 hours ago