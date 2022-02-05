Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 WR Commit Ashton Cozart Highlights

Highlights of 2023 Oklahoma wide receiver commit Ashton Cozart out of Marcus High School in Flower Mound, TX.

