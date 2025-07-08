WATCH: Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, President Joe Harroz Press Conference
Watch as Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione and president Joe Harroz address the media as Castiglione formally announces his retirement.
Oklahoma will be without Joe Castiglione as the head of its athletic department for the first time of the 21st century.
Castiglione, who became OU's athletic director in 1998, formally announced his retirement on Tuesday.
Castiglione and University of Oklahoma president Joe Harroz fielded questions from local and national media about the program's direction, the upcoming search for a new athletic department and more.
