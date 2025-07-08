All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, President Joe Harroz Press Conference

Watch as Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione and president Joe Harroz address the media as Castiglione formally announces his retirement.

Carson Field

WATCH: Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, President Joe Harroz Press Conference
WATCH: Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, President Joe Harroz Press Conference /
In this story:

OR WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Oklahoma will be without Joe Castiglione as the head of its athletic department for the first time of the 21st century.

Castiglione, who became OU's athletic director in 1998, formally announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Castiglione and University of Oklahoma president Joe Harroz fielded questions from local and national media about the program's direction, the upcoming search for a new athletic department and more.

feed

Published |Modified
Carson Field
CARSON FIELD

Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield

Home/Football