Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame

    Bob Stoops, Caleb Williams, Drake Stoops, Kennedy Brooks and Pat Fields met with the media following the Sooners' 47-32 win over Oregon.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma's full Alamo Bowl postgame press conference featuring head coach Bob Stoops, quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver Drake Stoops and safety Pat Fields. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame

    39 seconds ago
    Caleb Williams, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    After Big Alamo Bowl, Caleb Williams Offers Few Clues About His Future at Oklahoma

    6 minutes ago
    Drake Stoops, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Bob and Drake Stoops Shared a 'Once in a Lifetime' Moment in Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl Win

    23 minutes ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl Victory

    2 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Sends off Bob Stoops With an Alamo Bowl Rout

    2 hours ago
    Alamo - Q3
    Football

    Oklahoma-Oregon Observations: LIVE In-Game Alamo Bowl Blog

    6 hours ago
    Allen Patrick - Oregon
    Football

    Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 2006: Allen Patrick Recovered the Football

    11 hours ago
    Travis Dye, Oregon Ducks
    Football

    Oregon Ducks: By the Numbers

    11 hours ago