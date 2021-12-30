Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame Celebration

    SI Sooners' footage of Oklahoma's postgame celebration following the Sooners' 47-32 win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
    Watch SI Sooners' footage of Oklahoma's postgame celebration following the Sooners' 47-32 win over the No. 14 Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, Dec. 29. 

