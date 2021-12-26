WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Practice Highlights

SI Sooners' footage of Oklahoma's practice from Sunday, Dec. 26 leading up to the Sooners' matchup with Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Watch SI Sooners' footage of Oklahoma's practice from Sunday, Dec. 26 leading up to the Sooners' battle with No. 14 Oregon on Wednesday night in San Antonio, TX in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.