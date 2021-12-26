Skip to main content
    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Practice Highlights

    SI Sooners' footage of Oklahoma's practice from Sunday, Dec. 26 leading up to the Sooners' matchup with Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
    Watch SI Sooners' footage of Oklahoma's practice from Sunday, Dec. 26 leading up to the Sooners' battle with No. 14 Oregon on Wednesday night in San Antonio, TX in the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

