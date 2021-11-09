WATCH: Oklahoma Asst. HC Dennis Simmons Press Conference

Oklahoma assistant head coach Dennis Simmons met with the media ahead of OU's Week 11 matchup with Baylor.

Watch Oklahoma assistant head coach Dennis Simmons' full press conference from Tuesday, Nov. 9 ahead of OU's Week 11 matchup with the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, TX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.