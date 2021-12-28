WATCH: Oklahoma at Alamo Bowl River Rally

SI Sooners' footage of the Oklahoma Sooners and Oregon Ducks at the Alamo Bowl River Rally.

Watch SI Sooners' footage of the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 14 Oregon Ducks at the Alamo Bowl River Rally in San Antonio, TX on Monday, Dec. 27.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.