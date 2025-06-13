All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Brent Venables Football Camp Session IV Highlights

Watch highlights from Friday's Brent Venables Football Camp, hosted on the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

Carson Field

Oklahoma hosted the fourth Brent Venables Elite Football Camp of the 2025 summer on Friday at Everest Training Center.

Several highly ranked prospects — including quarterback Jaden O'Neal (commit), defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and offensive lineman Cooper Hackett — were in Norman for the clinic.

Offensive and defensive linemen and specialists attended camp in the morning, while skill players participated in the afternoon.

Oklahoma has 10 players from the Class of 2026 committed. The Sooners are ranked No. 38 in 247Sports' team recruiting rankings for 2026.

The Sooners open the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.

