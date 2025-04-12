WATCH: Oklahoma C Troy Everett's Crimson Combine Postgame
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma center Troy Everett met with the local media following the Sooners' first-ever Crimson Combine, which took the place of OU's traditional spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.
Everett spoke a bit about the Crimson Combine and his experience previously of ending spring football without a spring game, then he got into the development of the offensive line and the offense as a whole under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Everett, who got injured during spring football last year, has been healthy and been able to lead his young offensive line group.
He spoke about the development of highly-touted freshmen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, as well as veteran transfers Derek Simmons and Luke Baklenko.
Everett also talked about the development of backup center Josh Aisosa, as well as how the process of building a relationship with quarterback John Mateer has come along throughout the spring.
Arbuckle remarked that the install of the offense has come along faster than he anticipated on Saturday, which was reflected in the confidence displayed by Everett after the Crimson Combine.