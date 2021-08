Sophomore cornerback talks about OU receivers, why the defensive backfield is loaded and how he eventually went all in on playing defense instead of offense.

During a video press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Oklahoma sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham took questions from the media and opened up about a number of topics, from how good the Sooner receivers are to why he's playing defense now instead of offense to COVID and what's next for the Sooners.