Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Interview

Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State.

Watch Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington meet with the media on Monday, Sept. 19 ahead of the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State on Saturday in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

9-19-22 Danny Stutsman (Pre-Kansas St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Interview

By Josh Callaway
9-19-22 Jeffery Johnson (Pre-Kansas St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jeffery Johnson Interview

By Josh Callaway
DaShaun White Pre-Kansas State (9-19-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Interview

By Ryan Chapman
9-19-22 Wanya Morris (Pre-Kansas St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Wanya Morris Interview

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma's Offseason Blueprint Coming to Life Behind Culture and Preparation

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Kaden Helms, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Coach Speak: Oklahoma Developed Depth, Opened Up Playbook Against Nebraska

By Ryan Chapman
Lebby K State
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Key Lawrence - Nebraska INT
Football

How Oklahoma DB Key Lawrence Makes Both the Offense and the Defense Better

By John E. Hoover