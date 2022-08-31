Watch: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Interview

Watch as Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington spoke to the local media to recap fall camp, preview Saturday's home opener and give his thoughts on OU's cornerback room as a whole.

