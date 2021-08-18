August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI.com
Search

Watch: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Zoom

Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington met with the media on a zoom call Wednesday with the Sooners' opener just 17 days away.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington's full zoom call with the media on Wednesday afternoon with the Sooners' season set to open in just 17 days against Tulane in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Andrew Raym (Robert Congel behind)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Andrew Raym Zoom

Woodi Washington - Texas
Football

Watch: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Zoom

Brayden Willis
Football

Watch: Oklahoma TE/HB Brayden Willis Zoom 8/18

OU Practice - DaShaun White
Football

Watch: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Zoom 8/18

Jennings throw v. FSU 1
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Star Tiare Jennings Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game

OU Practice - Andrew Raym
Football

Oklahoma Center Andrew Raym: O-Line Wants to 'Bury People Into the Ground' This Year

OU Practice - Brian Odom, Danny Stutsman 2
Football

Restocking the Shelves: How Two Oklahoma Coaches Have Replenished, Developed Talent

OU Practice - Brian Odom
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 71