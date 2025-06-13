WATCH: Oklahoma Cornerback Prospect Trenton Blaylock Interview
Trenton Blaylock attended Thursday's Brent Venables Football Camp in Norman, and the experience impressed him.
“I liked it a lot,” Blaylock said. “The coaches, they taught us a lot of stuff about breaking and footwork and what we need to do at the high school level. They taught us a lot today, so it was a good experience.”
Blaylock is graded as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, and he has earned offers from Texas, SMU, Arizona, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. His brother, Tory, is a running back who signed with the Sooners in the Class of 2025.
Blaylock's father, Derrick, played five seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.
With two high school seasons remaining, Blaylock already knows what he wants from a future program.
“A school that’s going to develop me on and off the field,” Blaylock said. “That’s the main thing.”