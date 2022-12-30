WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame InterviewOklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Dec 30, 2022 12:21 AM ESTScroll to ContinueRead MoreWATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman FSU Postgame InterviewDec 29, 2022 11:59 PM EST'Tremendous' RB Gavin Sawchuk Dazzles Despite Oklahoma's Loss in Cheez-It BowlDec 29, 2022 11:58 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis FSU Postgame InterviewDec 29, 2022 11:24 PM ESTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners