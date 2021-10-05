October 5, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Press Conference

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch previews Saturday's Week 6 matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Oct. 5 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

