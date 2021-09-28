September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Press Conference

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch previews Saturday's Week 5 matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's full weekly press conference from Tuesday, Sept. 28 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

Alex Grinch 9-28 (K State Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Press Conference

30 seconds ago
Kori Roberson
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Kori Roberson Zoom

8 minutes ago
Lincoln Riley 9-28 (K State Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

24 minutes ago
Marvin Mims
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Zoom

33 minutes ago
Lincoln Riley presser
Football

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley: 'We Answer to One Standard, and That's Our Own'

1 hour ago
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State Wildcats
Football

As Oklahoma Heads to Manhattan, the Game's X-Factor May Not be a Sooner

21 hours ago
Jacobe Johnson
Football

OU Two-Way Target Jacobe Johnson 'Loved' Norman Visit

Sep 27, 2021
red-river
Football

Oklahoma-Texas Kickoff Time Announced

Sep 27, 2021